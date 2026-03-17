Self-reliant varsities

UNIVERSITIES across the world strive to establish a good reputation by providing findings of empirical research for people-centric problems, and they have been able to generate revenue outside the government-dependent funding. For example, the Research and Innovation Division (R&ID) of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) generated £47.7 million total income — £41.1 million income externally generated within LSE Research Support, and £6.3 million generated by LSE Consulting.

Furthermore, a total research funding applications worth £129 million were submitted by LSE Research Support, 178 commercials deals were made between LSE-R&ID and external parties, 330 academic consultants were engaged in projects, and 180 start-ups were formed with LSE-R&ID’s assistance.

Now take Pakistan into consideration: how much income is generated by the universities? How many commercial deals have been signed between universities in Pakistan and outside parties? Such questions have to be raised because of the sorry state of affairs prevailing across Pakistani universities.

The quantum of research has gone up in terms of published papers, but what is the impact of such research in the social context? Does the Higher Education Commission (HEC) have any plan in the pipeline to transform universities into institutions benefitting society? The faculty members, vice chancellors and adminis-trative heads in the universities should seriously think over this sorry state of their respective universities.

Our universities would ultimately have to become self-sufficient rather than depending on the hampered funding. A sustainable solution for the universities lies in generating their own resources. There is no point delaying the inevitable. Let us start working to that end today.

Furqan Hyder Shaikh

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026