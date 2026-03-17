E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Doctors’ quarters

From the Newspaper Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:49am
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THERE are several bungalows and quarters constructed within the boundaries of the local District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for the accommodation of doctors and other staff. Out of 14 bungalows and 15 quarters, three large bungalows have been occupied by the local bureaucracy and a retired bank manager. As a result, newly transferred doctors remain confused and worried about their accommodation.

The doctors coming from other districts often do not stay here, and start working towards an early transfer due to lack of accommodation. Once a former deputy commissioner was asked about the issue, he said that as there was no designated accommodation for the officers, they were accommodated at the time in the bungalows of the DHQ Hospital which continues to date.

If so, the establishment of an officers’ colony will definitely solve the housing problem of officers of various departments as many of them are forced to spend their nights in their offices that are converted into ‘rooms’ after office hours.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary should immediately look into the issue which has been ignored so far.

Barkatullah Marwat
Lakki Marwat

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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