Attitude of retailers

IT is indeed strange that in an Islamic country like Pakistan, the holy month of Ramazan brings discomfort to the general public instead of comfort, particularly for low-income segments. This is because retailers consider Ramazan a ‘golden opportunity’ for profiteering, increasing the prices of food items. This is a normal practice in Pakistan.

Contrary to this, here in North America, supermarkets put food items on discounted rates well before the arrival of Ramazan, showing their reduced prices in their weekly flyers along with Happy Ramazan greetings. These supermarkets do consider the importance of the holy month for Muslims, and, therefore, offer daily food items at reduced prices throughout Ramazan. Our Muslim retailers in Pakistan should learn from their Western counter-parts about how to provide relief to the customers, particularly in Ramazan, as a token of the revered Islamic spirit.

Qasim Abbas

Mississauga, Canada

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026