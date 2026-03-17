PM Shehbaz congratulates Kazakhstan president on successful constitutional referendum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the success of a “historic constitutional referendum”, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

On Monday, Kazakhstan voted 87.15 per cent in favour of adopting a new constitution, the Central Election Commission said. The new constitution streamlines the country’s Parliament and recreates the office of vice president, which was abolished in 1996. It gives the president the right to appoint the vice president, as well as a host of other key officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMO said that during a “warm and cordial call” with the Kazakhstan president, PM Shehbaz congratulated him on the success of the “historic constitutional referendum”.

Furthermore, the prime minister noted that the “overwhelming turnout and support for the new constitution reflected the trust and confidence of the people of Kazakhstan in President Tokayev’s visionary leadership and reform agenda”.

The statement said PM Shehbaz expressed confidence that the reforms would further strengthen governance, institutional stability, and national development in Kazakhstan.

“While fondly recalling President Tokayev’s visit to Pakistan last month, the prime minister assured him that Pakistan was actively following up on the decisions taken during that visit,” it said.

In this regard, PM Shehbaz said that the two sides would meet soon to firm up proposed agreements, it stated.

It further said that President Tokayev reiterated his invitation to the prime minister to undertake an official visit to Kazakhstan not later this year, which was accepted.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of promoting dialogue, cooperation, and connectivity for shared prosperity,” the statement said.

PM Shehbaz also “extended warm greetings to President Tokayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan on the auspicious occasion of Eid, and conveyed his best wishes for their continued peace, progress, and prosperity”.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said that he congratulated the Kazakh president on the “successful constitutional referendum, reflecting the trust of the Kazakh people in his leadership and reform agenda”.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening Pakistan–Kazakhstan ties, especially in trade, connectivity and regional cooperation,” he said.

“We also exchanged views on regional developments and agreed that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for lasting peace and stability,” he said.

A day earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari had also congratulated his counterpart on the successful holding of the constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan.

He said the strong participation of people and the broad support expressed for the referendum reflected the confidence of the citizens of Kazakhstan in the continued progress and development of their country, the handout added.

He also emphasised that Pakistan greatly valued its close and brotherly relations with Kazakhstan, which are rooted in mutual respect, shared aspirations for peace and development and a tradition of constructive cooperation.

Additional input from Reuters