Intelligence Bureau to submit report on implementation of govt’s austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will submit a report on the implementation of the government’s austerity measures, it emerged on Tuesday.

On March 10, the government announced a host of austerity measures in view of the global oil crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran, which has hiked local fuel prices .

In a daily meeting held to review the implementation of the austerity measures as well as the fuel situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed that implementation of his directives was being ensured.

The meeting was told that IB would submit a “monitoring report on the implementation of all measures”, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Sources had told Dawn that the premier had tasked the IB to carry out a third-party audit of austerity measures announced by the government to tackle the energy crisis.

A source in the PM’s Office said a notification to this effect had been issued, adding that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) would keep a vigilant eye to prevent misuse of official vehicles and ensure that the reduction in the fuel quota was being complied with. The PM would be updated on a regular basis by the IB.

The meeting was further informed that the country held “adequate” petroleum stocks.

PM Shehbaz was quoted as instructing Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik to be “proactive in improving supply chains of petroleum imports”.

“All relevant institutions should remain ready for emergency measures until the situation improves,” he said.

The meeting was briefed that the fuel situation was being monitored, so any “irregularities could be identified immediately”.

According to the PMO statement, the cabinet members have foregone their salaries “voluntarily”, and “positive results” were being observed as a result of fuel-saving restrictions imposed on the government departments.

The meeting was also briefed that the country maintained an “adequate stock of medicines to meet national needs”.

It was informed that “special connectivity” arrangements have been made by the IT ministry to provide government departments with an “e-office facility” for working from home.

In the austerity measures unveiled earlier this month, the government announced a host of measures aimed at fuel conservation, including a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles. It was also decided that 50pc of staff in the public sector would work from home; however, those providing essential services are exempt.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting where consultations were held on “further relief measures” for the public.

Speaking about the austerity measures, the premier had said that “work was underway to take further steps”.