GADANI BEACH: The menace of garbage dumps at Gadani Beach is a serious concern as it endangers human lives, harms the marine ecosystem and damages the environment. Garbage accumulates because people litter around and do not dispose of their waste properly. They just eat and throw the wrappers and leftover food carelessly. This results in the build-up of waste on the beach and water conta- mination. The government should resolve the issue to ensure cleanliness and to restore the beauty of the beach.

Zainab Saleem

Hub

ADMINISTRATIVE DRIFT: As things stand, universities across the country continue to expand enrolment without a corresponding improvement in adminis- trative capacity. Routine processes, such as registrations, examinations and transcript issuance, remain slow, opaque and badly managed. Despite the availability of basic digital tools, many institutions still rely on manual systems. Students are often required to navigate multiple offices for a single task. This inefficiency consumes academic time and normalises procedural uncertainty. The issue is not a lack of policy, but its weak execution. Higher education cannot function effectively when its administrative core lags behind its academic ambition. Without standardised digital systems and enforceable timelines, universities risk undermining their own credibility.

Muhammad Kamran

Jhang

DANGEROUS STORYLINE: A recent light horror-comedy television drama revolved around a fantastical romance between a human and a jinn, culminating in their marriage. The union was supported not only by their families, but also by characters playing clergy. Society is already facing a variety of challenges related to the institution of marriage, and the broadcast of such dramas may well introduce newer complications. The regulatory authorities must ensure strict content oversight and a comprehensive pre-screening process before any drama goes on air.

Saliha Fatima

Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026