Public institutions’ performance improved under good governance roadmap: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi said here on Sunday that government strengthened performance and accountability of public institutions under ‘good governance roadmap’ as ensuring timely and quality delivery of public services was its foremost priority.

Chairing a meeting through video link on governance and public service delivery in the province, he said that improving institutional performance and service delivery mechanisms was central to strengthening public trust in state institutions.

“The roadmap is aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and responsiveness in the delivery of government services,” said the chief minister, according to an official statement issued from his office.

It said that the meeting reviewed progress under the provincial government’s good governance roadmap, with a detailed briefing on key milestones and outcomes achieved across multiple sectors.

The statement said that clear institutional targets were set and a robust monitoring framework was introduced to ensure effective implementation and performance oversight across departments.

It said that cashless payment initiative was launched in the province. It added that the provincial cabinet had also approved KP Digital Payment Act, 2025, the first legislation of its kind in the country that would soon be presented before the provincial assembly for final approval.

The statement said that more than100 public services including property transfer and issuance of land records were digitised. It added that with the introduction of e-summary and e-office systems, more than 1,500 summaries and more than 600 files were so far processed digitally.

The meeting was briefed that 150 basic health units (BHU) and rural health centres (RHC) were converted into 24/7 childbirth centres to improve maternal and neonatal care. The recruitment of 700 doctors on contract basis for BHUs and RHCs is currently under way.

In addition, summary for recruitment of 2,400 medical officers against vacant posts was approved and recruitment process would commence shortly, the meeting was informed.

Furthermore, outsourcing of 72 health facilities would be completed by August this year.

The meeting was also informed that solid waste collection services were outsourced under Galiyat Development Authority while preparation of land use and master plans for Kalam, Kaghan, Kumrat and Galiyat was initiated.

“To promote community-based tourism and facilitate visitors in tourist areas, interest-free loans worth Rs150 million have been distributed among locals for community-based accommodation facilities,” said the statement.

The meeting was briefed on progress in the agriculture sector where 150,000 wild olive trees in tribal districts were successfully converted into European olive varieties through grafting. Additionally, 200 agricultural machines have been provided to farmers to promote mechanised farming.

The statement said that 700 watercourses were upgraded with community participation to improve irrigation efficiency. It said that 3,177 orphans and 3,380 widows were being provided a monthly stipend of Rs5,000 each while 20 special education institutions were revamped to improve services for children with special needs.

The meeting was informed that 500 government schools in settled and tribal districts were successfully outsourced to improve service delivery and management. It added that 3,500 students enrolled in public and private educational institutions were awarded scholarships.

The provincial minister for finance, Muzammil Aslam, the special assistant to chief minister for information and public relations, Shafi Jan, the chief secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, and administrative secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026