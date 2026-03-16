Egyptian president, Jordan’s king discuss regional developments

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has discussed the regional developments with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in a telephone call, Al Jazeera has reported, citing Petra News Agency.

The two stressed the necessity of intensifying joint Arab action to confront “current challenges” in a manner that “preserves the security and stability of nations against any threats or attacks”, the agency reported.

President al Sisi expressed Egypt’s condemnation of the attacks that targeted Jordan, affirming his country’s “full solidarity” with Jordan’s leadership and people, it said.