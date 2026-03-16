Revolutionary Guards claim attacks on 4 US bases

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have said that its naval forces launched coordinated strikes at four US airbases at dawn, Al Jazeera reports.

“The IRGC Navy at dawn today, in several assault battalions, simultaneously struck four American terrorist airbases with precise and crushing blows,” it said in a statement, adding multiple sites linked to US forces in the region were targeted in the missile and drone strikes.

“In recent days, according to published satellite images, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have destroyed more than 80 per cent of the strategic radars, key and vital points of the American terrorist bases,” the IRGC added.