Iranian foreign minister denies Tehran requesting ceasefire with Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted that Tehran has not requested a ceasefire or sought negotiations with Washington, saying that the country will continue defending itself amid ongoing conflict with the United States, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking to CBS News, Araghchi said, “No, we never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes. And this is what we have done so far, and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory. There are people being killed only because President Trump wants to have fun. This is what he has said.”

Araghchi also criticised US actions of targeting ships as “a war of choice by President Trump and the US.”

He also rejected the notion that Iran is fighting a war of survival, saying the government is “stable and strong enough” to defend its people without negotiating.