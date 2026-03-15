Iran has ‘ample evidence’ US bases in Mideast used in attacks: FM Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said in an interview published today that Tehran has “ample evidence” US bases in the Middle East have been used to target his country, AFP reports.

“We have ample evidence of this: satellite imagery and electronic surveillance demonstrate that US bases in this region are being used for attacks,” Araghchi told Arabic-language news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

He claimed that missiles had been launched from the UAE to attack Kharg Island, a vital Iranian oil hub.

“For example, last night an island outside our territory was attacked with HIMARS missiles. These are short-range, surface-to-surface missiles, meaning they could only have been launched from our neighbours’ territory.

“We tracked their trajectory and determined they were launched from two points in the UAE: one in Ras Al Khaimah and the other from a point behind Dubai,” Araghci claimed.