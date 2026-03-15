E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Gulf equities edge lower as Iran war enters third week

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 02:02pm
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Most Gulf ‌equities slipped in early trading on Sunday ⁠as the ⁠US-Israeli war on Iran entered its third week, with US President Donald Trump threatening further strikes ⁠on the Kharg Island oil export hub ​and Tehran vowing to intensify its response, per Reuters.

Iranian drone and ⁠missile strikes have hit airports, hotels, ports and ​military and oil installations across the region, exacting an economic and military toll on nearby Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ‌was down 0.8 per cent ​with Al Rajhi Bank falling 0.9pc and the ​country’s biggest lender, Saudi National Bank, retreating 1.9pc.

The Qatari index fell 0.5pc, with the Gulf’s biggest lender by assets, Qatar ‌National ‌Bank down 1.3pc.

Bahrain’s index eased 0.3pc, while Oman’s was down 0.4pc.

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