Missing girl found buried in pit

CHINIOT: A six-year-old girl who had gone missing two days back was found murdered on Friday.

Maryam, daughter of Nawaz, a resident of Siddiqia Colony, Bhowana, went missing two days ago when she went out of the house to play. Bhowana police had registered the case.

On Friday, Maryam’s family spotted a suspicious point near their house. They dug the pit and found her body buried there.

District police spokesperson said Section 302 (murder) was inserted in the FIR in the already registered case.

INJURED: Four persons were injured when a rickshaw rammed into a car near Kot Ismail Bridge on the Sargodha Road.

The injured were identified as Mumtaz, Arif, Zulfiqar and Mahar Khan of Lalian. They were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Lalian.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026