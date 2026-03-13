Policeman injured in Bajaur grenade attack

BAJAUR: A policeman was wounded in a hand grenade attack on a police post by unidentified assailants here in Khar tehsil, police said on Thursday.

Police and residents said that the attack occurred on Wednesday night when unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at a police post located at Jinnah Bus Terminal, the district’s major bus station, situated some three kilometres from Khar, the headquarters of the district.

Israr Khan ,a spokesperson for the district police, told Dawn that one cop was slightly wounded in the attack and no other casualty or damage to the post was reported.

The official , however, noted that a portion of a nearby hotel was damaged in the assault, prompting police personnel at the post to respond quickly.

Mr Khan stated that a team of police personnel from the police lines, led by senior officials, was also rushed to the scene immediately, which launched a manhunt for those involved in the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, which the police are investigating.

