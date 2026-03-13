E-Paper | March 13, 2026

JUI-F alleges ‘massive rigging’ in Kalat re-poll

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:49am
QUETTA: Provincial emir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Wasey has claimed massive rigging in the re-election at seven polling stations in the PB-36 Kalat constituency and announced that the party has called a meeting after Eid to decide whether to withdraw from the current democratic system and establish a “public assembly”.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday along with Senator Shakoor Khan Ghabzai and Maulana Khurshid Ahmed, he claimed that the elections in the constituency were heavily manipulated and that similar rigging was expected in the upcoming by-election in Khuzdar.

He alleged that the 2024 general elections were not elections but an “auction”, claiming that a plan regarding Balochistan had been devised at a private hotel in Quetta and that the same plan was implemented during the Kalat polls. Maulana Wasey said JUI-F would continue its struggle against what he described as injustice and oppression and would not lose hope.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

