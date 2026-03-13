PIA raises fuel surcharge

KARACHI: Airlines in Pakistan, including PIA, are raising fuel surcharges after war in the Gulf disrupted regional air routes and canceled about 300 flights from the country in recent days, airline officials and flight data show.

PIA spokesman Abd­ullah Khan told Reuters that fuel costs have risen 34 per cent due to the Gulf crisis. He added that the airline was raising fuel surcharges on domestic flights by $20 and up to $100 on international flights.

In the past 12 days, the airline has cancelled 165 flights, Khan said, with flights to the Gulf making up 34pc of PIA’s total flights. Other airlines operating in the country have also raised fares as jet fuel prices surge and flight operations are disrupted.

Most international flights operated by Pakistani carriers are to the Middle East.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026