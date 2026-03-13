City Council members scuffle after passing joint resolutions

KARACHI: A little after showing a rare unity in unanimous adoption of a resolution condemning the killing of Iranian leadership, the City Council on Thursday exploded with unprecedented ruckus amid scuffles among members.

The situation turned chaotic when a Jamaat-i-Islami member stood in front of the podium questioning Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab while filming him on his phone.

The Pakistan Peoples Party members became angry as the JI member filmed Mayor Murtaza Wahab, with one PPP member pouncing on the opposition member.

Members from both sides jumped in to separate the two scuffling members, holding back their own party members to prevent things from escalating further as the mayor repeatedly asked them to stay on their seats.

Ruckus erupts as JI member films mayor amid arguments; house passes 14 resolutions

Although the hooliganism continued till the end of the meeting, the house smoothly passed 14 resolutions, five of them unanimously.

At the outset of the meeting, the council unanimously passed resolutions condemning the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the resulting bombing in which innocent civilians were targeted.

It stated that according to Iranian reports, Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in a bomb attack on his convoy and his death was confirmed by Iranian officials.

The resolution said that according to reports, the Supreme Leader of Iran was martyred while on duty in the office, and his daughter-in-law, granddaughter, and the Chief of Army Staff and Defence Minister of the Iranian army were also martyred in these attacks.

It said: “In the 10 days of the invasion by the US and Israel, bombs and missiles have been dropped from planes on 1,700 different locations in Iran and nearly 6,000 missiles and bombs have been dropped.”

The resolution said that Israel used this brutality to achieve its goal by pitting Muslim countries against each other. “The real war is oil for the US and a greater Israel for Israel,” it said adding that because Iran was an obstacle in its path and attempts were being made to remove this obstacle.

The City Council demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing war in the Middle East and called for using all resources to stop the conflict.

The resolution condemned the martyrdom of the Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring the actions a serious violation of international laws.

The council demanded that global powers use their influence to stop the ongoing conflict in the Middle East in order to prevent further destruction in the region.

Through another resolution, the council expressed deep sorrow over the fire incident at Gul Plaza in which more than 80 people lost their lives and over 1,200 shops were burnt to ashes. Prayers were offered for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin, PTI Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Nauman and Zeeshan Swati were among those who spoke on the resolutions.

Other resolutions approved during the meeting included the transfer of certain posts along with their salaries from various departments to the Estate Department of KMC; the upgradation of the post of Senior Speech Therapist at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from BS-17 to BS-18; approval for the establishment of a Fresh Animal Sale Point (Cattle Pound) around the cattle market in Cattle Colony Landhi; approval for KMC hospitals to utilise 100 per cent of their user charges; approval for the increase in the current prices for the supply of medical oxygen gas to KMC medical institutions; re-appropriation of an amount of Rs10 million from Municipal Services KMC budget head XVI-A-(i) to MPD POL budget head VII-A1-5(iii); increase in the monthly revolving imprest account of the Superintending Engineer (Land & Anti-Encroachment) KMC from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000; increase in the monthly revolving cash imprest of the Chief Engineer (E&M) from Rs10,000 to Rs25,000; re-appropriation of Rs10 million and Rs5 million respectively in the Media Management KMC budget; naming the Five Star Chowrangi Flyover in Nazimabad after Shaheed Najeeb Ahmed in recognition of his democratic struggle; approval for the establishment of the Karachi Museum on three acres of land at the Beach View site under KMC; and approval of a PC-1 scheme worth Rs100 million for laying a 10-inch diameter PE pipeline on the United Medical and Dental College (UMDC) Road and for installing paving blocks in the internal streets of Ibrahim Hyderi in District Korangi.

The meeting was later adjourned to a date to be announced later.Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin, PTI Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Nauman and Zeeshan Swati were among those who spoke on the resolutions.

Other resolutions approved during the meeting included the transfer of certain posts along with their salaries from various departments to the Estate Department of KMC; the upgradation of the post of Senior Speech Therapist at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from BS-17 to BS-18; approval for the establishment of a Fresh Animal Sale Point (Cattle Pound) around the cattle market in Cattle Colony Landhi; approval for KMC hospitals to utilise 100 per cent of their user charges; approval for the increase in the current prices for the supply of medical oxygen gas to KMC medical institutions; re-appropriation of an amount of Rs10 million from Municipal Services KMC budget head XVI-A-(i) to MPD POL budget head VII-A1-5(iii); increase in the monthly revolving imprest account of the Superintending Engineer (Land & Anti-Encroachment) KMC from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000; increase in the monthly revolving cash imprest of the Chief Engineer (E&M) from Rs10,000 to Rs25,000; re-appropriation of Rs10 million and Rs5 million respectively in the Media Management KMC budget; naming the Five Star Chowrangi Flyover in Nazimabad after Shaheed Najeeb Ahmed in recognition of his democratic struggle; approval for the establishment of the Karachi Museum on three acres of land at the Beach View site under KMC; and approval of a PC-1 scheme worth Rs100 million for laying a 10-inch diameter PE pipeline on the United Medical and Dental College (UMDC) Road and for installing paving blocks in the internal streets of Ibrahim Hyderi in District Korangi.

The meeting was later adjourned to a date to be announced later.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026