Implementation of austerity measures reviewed

KARACHI: A cabinet committee formed to review the implementation of austerity measures across the province held its first meeting on Thursday and decided that all government offices will operate four days a week as usual, while officials will work from home on Fridays.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and attended by ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, along with relevant officials.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed in detail the issues related to the efficient use of energy, reduction in government expenditure and better management of resources without affecting the delivery of public services.

The committee noted that while schools across the province will remain closed from March 16 to March 31, examinations will be held according to their scheduled timetable and will not be postponed.

A monitoring committee comprising the general administration and excise secretaries has also been formed to oversee the 50 per cent reduction of fuel provided to government officials and grounding of 60pc of government vehicles.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026