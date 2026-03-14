E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Mob torches tanker after fatal accident on University Road

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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KARACHI: An angry mob set a water tanker ablaze after it ran over and killed a motorcyclist on the main University Road near Civic Centre on Friday morning, police and rescue services officials said.

A traffic police official said the motorcyclist, identified as Bashir, 50, was travelling from Hassan Square towards Jail Chowrangi when a water tanker coming from behind struck and crushed him. He died on the spot.

The driver managed to flee, leaving the tanker behind, which was later set on fire by the mob.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. However, the tanker was badly damaged in the fire.

The traffic police said speeding appeared to be the likely cause of the fatal accident.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Hit-and-run driver kills two bikers

Two me were killed and their friend was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorbike on the National Stadium flyover on Friday, officials said. They added that Zohaib Ayub, Raza and Kamil were riding a motorbike when a fast-moving car hit their two-wheeler and sped away.

They sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced Zohaib, 27, and Raza, 22, dead on arrival. Kamil was admitted for treatment.

A traffic police official said the fatal accident occurred at 5pm.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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