Drug peddler killed in ‘CCD encounter’

Our Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
SARGODHA: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed on Thursday to have killed a drug peddler in an encounter near Teenpulli while his accomplice managed his escape.

Reports said the police signalled suspicious motorcyclists to stop who opened fire. During an encounter, body of suspect Sohail Raza was recovered from fields while his accomplice fled the scene.

The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Sargodha for postmortem examination.

PFA: The Punjab Food Authority has seized 260kg unwholesome meat from a loader rickshaw in Sargodha.

The police have taken the rickshaw and driver into custody and are investigating. According to sources, a team of the Punjab Food Authority has seized a loader rickshaw supplying substandard meat in the Salanwali area of Sargodha and recovered 260 kg meat.

On examination, the veterinary doctor declared the meat unsafe, which was destroyed.

ACCIDENT: A 10-year-old child died and a 32-year-old man suffered injuries when a speeding dumper truck ploughed into two motorcyclists.

Reports said a 10-year-old child Hamza Saif from Lalian Mustafaabad died on the spot while Shahid Muhammad Yar (32) suffered critical injuries when a speeding dumper truck crushed two motorcyclists near Chak 119 SB in Sillanwali town of Sargodha.

They were shifted to THQ Hospital. Police reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

