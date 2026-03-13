BMP seize arms cache being smuggled to Balochistan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Border Military Police (BMP) claimed to have sized a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition, being smuggled to Balochistan, in an operation at Bewata border check post.

BMP Commandant Ameer Taimoor told Dawn on Thursday that a team intercepted a car at Bewata check post and during checking recovered a massive consignment of illegal arms and ammunition that was being smuggled to Balochistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) via Punjab.

He said during the operation, the BMP seized 86 pistols, 3 MP5 sub-machine guns (SMGs), 22 magazines, including 10 high-capacity drums, and 18,000 rounds of bullets.

He said a suspect, identified as Shafiq, belonging to KP, has been arrested and an FIR lodged against him, while further investigation is on.

Two workers die: Two labourers died of suffocation and two fell unconscious during cleaning a sewerage line in Taunsa Sharif.

Bilal Khan, who first entered the gutter, died after inhaling toxic fumes. In a bid to rescue him, Aslam met the same fate. Two more labourers, identified as Allah Wasaya and Kala Khan, entered the sewer but also fell unconscious.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene and retrieved bodies of two deceased workers.

Those who lost consciousness were also pulled out and rushed to medical facility.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026