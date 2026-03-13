E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Gunman dead after attack on Michigan synagogue

AFP Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 12:00am
Law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. — AFP
An unidentified shooter was killed on Thursday after exchanging gunfire with security in an attack on a synagogue on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, police said.

Police said the gunman was dead following the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield.

Law enforcement officers flooded the area soon after the incident, amid heightened tension nationwide over the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“At least one individual came to the temple,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters. “Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire.

“Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter,” Bouchard added. “We’re looking to see if it was more than one person.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue.

“This is heartbreaking,” she said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan,” she said.

The sheriff said law enforcement had been on high alert since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran nearly two weeks ago.

“We’ve been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening,” Bouchard said. “So there was no lack of preparation. All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out,” the sheriff said.

Television images showed a massive law enforcement response in the area around the synagogue. Smoke could be seen billowing from what appeared to be a fire in the building.

Local media reported that the assailant had first rammed a car into the synagogue.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said Jewish agencies were in precautionary lockdown.

“We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time.”

