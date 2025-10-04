E-Paper | October 04, 2025

London police intervene as Palestine Action protesters gather despite synagogue attack

Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:38pm

London police have arrested six people who displayed support for the banned pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action and carried away protesters who gathered for a demonstration, despite requests to call it off after a deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester, Reuters reports.

Organisers refused requests by the police and government to call off the demonstration, which had been announced before the attack, to protest against the group’s ban under anti-terrorism laws.

Police said six people were arrested, while hundreds gathered for the main protest event in Trafalgar Square in central London, where police began carrying away protesters as seated activists wrote out slogans on placards declaring their support for Palestine Action. Onlookers chanted “shame on you” at officers.

Read more here.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...