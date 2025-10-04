London police intervene as Palestine Action protesters gather despite synagogue attack

London police have arrested six people who displayed support for the banned pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action and carried away protesters who gathered for a demonstration, despite requests to call it off after a deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester, Reuters reports.

Organisers refused requests by the police and government to call off the demonstration, which had been announced before the attack, to protest against the group’s ban under anti-terrorism laws.

Police said six people were arrested, while hundreds gathered for the main protest event in Trafalgar Square in central London, where police began carrying away protesters as seated activists wrote out slogans on placards declaring their support for Palestine Action. Onlookers chanted “shame on you” at officers.

