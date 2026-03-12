Romania to let US use its air bases for refuelling

BUCHAREST: Rom_ania decided on Wednesday to let the United States use air bases in the eastern European country to refuel aircraft involved in the US-Israeli war on Iran, the country’s president said.

Parliament approved the measure after it was reviewed by the Supreme Council of National Defence earlier in the day. President Nicusor Dan called it a “temporary deployment of American military equipment and forces in Romania” in a statement following the council meeting.

The move would allow refuelling of aircraft and the deployment of monitoring and satellite communications equipment, Dan said.

“This is equipment that enhances Romania’s security,” Dan said. “I would like to emphasize that this equipment is defensive and that it is not equipped with weapons per se.” The United States would be able to use the Mihail Kogalniceanu base near Constanta and Campia Turzii in central Romania for an initial 90 days, an official source said.

An extra 400 US troops will be deployed at each of the two bases.

Situated close to the Black Sea, the Mihail Kogalniceanu base, also known as “MK”, has the largest US military presence in Romania, a key state on Nato’s eastern flank.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026