E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Romania to let US use its air bases for refuelling

AFP Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BUCHAREST: Rom_ania decided on Wednesday to let the United States use air bases in the eastern European country to refuel aircraft involved in the US-Israeli war on Iran, the country’s president said.

Parliament approved the measure after it was reviewed by the Supreme Council of National Defence earlier in the day. President Nicusor Dan called it a “temporary deployment of American military equipment and forces in Romania” in a statement following the council meeting.

The move would allow refuelling of aircraft and the deployment of monitoring and satellite communications equipment, Dan said.

“This is equipment that enhances Romania’s security,” Dan said. “I would like to emphasize that this equipment is defensive and that it is not equipped with weapons per se.” The United States would be able to use the Mihail Kogalniceanu base near Constanta and Campia Turzii in central Romania for an initial 90 days, an official source said.

An extra 400 US troops will be deployed at each of the two bases.

Situated close to the Black Sea, the Mihail Kogalniceanu base, also known as “MK”, has the largest US military presence in Romania, a key state on Nato’s eastern flank.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe