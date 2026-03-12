E-Paper | March 12, 2026

PSL 11 trophy unveiled as league enters new era

March 12, 2026
THE Pakistan Super League 11 trophy is displayed during its unveiling ceremony at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.—Courtesy PCB
KARACHI: The glittering trophy of the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 was unveiled in a ceremony held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s marquee Twenty20 tournament.The unveiling ceremony was attended among others by PSL chief executive officer Salman Naseer and the representatives of the eight participating teams. The trophy has been handcrafted by 18 master artisans who devoted more than 2,600 hours to complete the masterpiece. Its design reflects the journey and growth of the PSL over the past decade.

At the base of the trophy, eight emerald-cut gemstones represent the colours of the eight PSL franchises, symbolising the pride of the cities they represent. The tall structure of the trophy signifies discipline, determination and teamwork required to reach the pinnacle of the competition, while the crescent and star at the top reflect unity, hope and national pride.

The trophy is adorned with more than 1,600 gemstones, highlighting the craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into its creation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Naseer said: “This is a historic occasion for the Pakistan Super League as we step into a new era after successfully completing 10 seasons.

“Over the years, the league has grown stronger with the addition of new teams, record-breaking player auctions, landmark broadcast agreements and ever-increasing support from fans across Pakistan and around the world.”

The 11th edition will feature eight teams and 44 matches across six venues — Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar and Faisalabad. Peshawar and Faisalabad will be hosting PSL for the first time.

The opening match is set to take place between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The league will conclude with the final on May 3 at the same venue.

