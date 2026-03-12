E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Afghanistan-SL series in UAE postponed

Reuters Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
DUBAI: The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed due to the crisis in the Middle East, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.

The teams were due to play three Twenty20 Internationals in Sharjah and three One-day Internationals in Dubai between March 13 and March 25.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world’s busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled.

“Despite the collective efforts of all parties to proceed with the event as planned, the logistical challenges remained beyond operational control, leading to the decision to postpone the series and explore rescheduling options,” the ACB said in a statement.

The decision to defer the series was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), it added.

“The preferred venue for the rescheduled series remains the UAE, and the new dates will be announced in due course following further coordination between the respective boards and stakeholders.”

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

