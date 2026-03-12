E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Two children among three drown

Our Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
BADIN: Three people, including two children, drowned in separate incidents in different areas of Badin district, creating an atmosphere of grief in the affected communities.

According to reports, in the Khasakheli locality near the railway station in Badin city, two children — Danish Kumar, son of Mitho Meghwar, and Babo, the minor son of Darhoon Meghwar, — drowned in a pond near their house while playing.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the water, but both could not survive.

The bodies were taken to their houses where hundreds of people attended their last rites.

In another incident, near Pangrio in the area of Malkani Sharif, a 22-year-old youth, Usman Udhijo, drowned while taking bath in a water pit.

The resident of Chabriyal Liyari village in Islamkot, the young man had come with a herd of goats for grazing in the Malkani Sharif area.

After completing necessary formalities, the body was dispatched to his native village for burial.

