CCD told to recover illegal weapons

LAHORE:Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has asked the Crime Control Department (CCD) to launch a full-scale campaign against illegal weapons after Eidul Fitr.

The chief minister has approved the Punjab Surrender Illicit Arms Act 2026 that includes provisions for eliminating all forms of illegal weapons.

The CM said for licensed weapons kept for display inside homes, citizens would be required to obtain special permission.

After the enforcement of the new act, all illegal weapons must be surrendered to the Crime Control Department within the stipulated period.

Licensed weapon holders will also be required to provide a valid reason for possessing firearms.

“Strict penalties have been proposed for those who fail to surrender illegal weapons within the given time frame,” she said.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026