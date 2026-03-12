CCD arrests drug dealer

TOBA TEK SINGH: A suspected drug dealer has been arrested by the Crime Control Department (CCD) in injured condition at Kamalia on Tuesday night.

Police claimed that the suspect, later identified asQaiser of Jalalabad locality of Jhang, riding a motorcycle, was signaled to stop at a police picket, but he attempted to speed away.

During a bid to escape, his bike rammed into a date tree, leaving him injured.

The police arrested and shifted him to the Jhang DHQ Hospital.

As per the police, the suspect was allegedly involved in a number of drugs-related cases.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026