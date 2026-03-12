Cash, valuables worth Rs17m stolen in seven strikes

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables worth over Rs17 million form seven different places, including four houses, police said.

In the first incident, a gang of robbers looted valuables worth Rs850,000 from a retired major and escaped after a brief encounter. Fortunately all remained unhurt.

In another incident a gang of robbers looted cash, a motorcycle and mobile phone from a man in G-15 at gunpoint.

In a similar incident, a gang of robbers snatched a motorcycle from a man at gunpoint and escaped.

Meanwhile, culprits stole cash and valuables worth Rs9.8million form a house in PWD Colony.

Likewise, culprits stole gold ornaments and cash wroth Rs2.25 million from a house at Naval Anchorage. The incident took place when the residents were out for a Iftar party.

In another incident, a maid allegedly stole gold weighing four tola, cash Rs110,000, UK Pounds 300 cash and gold from a house in DHA Phase 2.

Similarly, thieves stole gold worth Rs2.5million from a house of Imran Gulzarin DHA Phase 5.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026