E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Cash, valuables worth Rs17m stolen in seven strikes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables worth over Rs17 million form seven different places, including four houses, police said.

In the first incident, a gang of robbers looted valuables worth Rs850,000 from a retired major and escaped after a brief encounter. Fortunately all remained unhurt.

In another incident a gang of robbers looted cash, a motorcycle and mobile phone from a man in G-15 at gunpoint.

In a similar incident, a gang of robbers snatched a motorcycle from a man at gunpoint and escaped.

Meanwhile, culprits stole cash and valuables worth Rs9.8million form a house in PWD Colony.

Likewise, culprits stole gold ornaments and cash wroth Rs2.25 million from a house at Naval Anchorage. The incident took place when the residents were out for a Iftar party.

In another incident, a maid allegedly stole gold weighing four tola, cash Rs110,000, UK Pounds 300 cash and gold from a house in DHA Phase 2.

Similarly, thieves stole gold worth Rs2.5million from a house of Imran Gulzarin DHA Phase 5.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe