Worker dies in Mohmand marble mine blast

MOHMAND: A worker was killed in an explosion at a marble mine in Mohmand district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to officials, the explosion occurred during the drilling of the mine.

The deceased, identified as Naimat Khan, a resident of Pindiali tehsil, died instantly.

Sources said that a lack of safety measures in Mohmand’s marble mines had led to dozens of workers losing their lives each year.

Labourers also complained that their rights were not effectively enforced, and families of workers who suffered financial or physical losses rarely received adequate compensation.

The workers expressed concern over the welfare of their children, stating that there were no effective institutions or organisations to support the education and health of children of those employed in mines or factories.

They urged the relevant authorities to ensure strict safety protocols and implement measures to protect their rights.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026