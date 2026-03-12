E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Worker dies in Mohmand marble mine blast

A Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MOHMAND: A worker was killed in an explosion at a marble mine in Mohmand district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to officials, the explosion occurred during the drilling of the mine.

The deceased, identified as Naimat Khan, a resident of Pindiali tehsil, died instantly.

Sources said that a lack of safety measures in Mohmand’s marble mines had led to dozens of workers losing their lives each year.

Labourers also complained that their rights were not effectively enforced, and families of workers who suffered financial or physical losses rarely received adequate compensation.

The workers expressed concern over the welfare of their children, stating that there were no effective institutions or organisations to support the education and health of children of those employed in mines or factories.

They urged the relevant authorities to ensure strict safety protocols and implement measures to protect their rights.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe