E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Two youth killed in Swabi car-motorcycle collision

Our Correspondent Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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SWABI: Two motorcyclists were killed when their bike collided with a car on the Gadoon Estate-Topi Road here on Friday, police and rescue officials said.

They said that the car was on its way to Topi city while the motorcyclists were going to their Malik Abad village in Gadoon Amazai mountainous belt.

The accident occurred in front of a private hospital.

As a result, Sulaiman Khan died on the spot, and Imad Khan, who was seriously injured, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Also in the day, a man was killed over a land dispute in Dagai village, police and rescue officials said.

They identified the deceased as Ijaz Khan, a resident of Yar Hussain Ormal region.

They said that the deceased was purchasing eatables when he was targeted.

Irshad Khan, a brother of the deceased, told the police that he, along with his brother, was buying food items at a shop in the Dagai Bazaar when two accused, Waseem and Rashid Khan, came there on a motorcycle.

He said Waseem came inside the shop and opened fire on his brother, while Rashid waited outside.

The police registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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