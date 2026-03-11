Italy PM condemns deadly strike at Iran school

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned a deadly missile strike on a school in Iran early in the Middle East war, calling for those responsible to be identified.

“On behalf of the government, I express my firm condemnation of the massacre of girls at the school in Minab, southern Iran,” the far-right leader told the Italian Senate.

She offered her solidarity with the families of the “very young victims” and said she wanted “responsibility for this tragedy be swiftly ascertained”.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of conducting a deadly missile attack on a school. US President Donald Trump has blamed Tehran, while Israel has denied any connection to the strike.