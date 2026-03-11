E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Bajaur students get free textbooks

A Correspondent Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAJAUR: Distribution of free textbooks among students of government educational institutions was launched here in Bajaur on Tuesday. The deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, inaugurated the ceremony at a government school in Civil Colony, Khar.

Officials of district administration and education department including deputy education officer Lawdan Shahid attended the ceremony, said a statement.

It stated that the principals, headmasters and head teachers of all public schools were also present at the ceremony to receive books for the students of their respective institutions.

The deputy education officer informed the ceremony that process of books distribution to the schools was being launched a day after completion of books dispatching to the education department from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board Peshawar, launched on February 26.

He said books would be distributed among all the 104,000 students (1st to 11th class) across the district’s public institutions after being handed over to school managements.

The ceremony was told that the education department has received most of the required books, while the remaining about 15 percent were expected within next few days.

The deputy commissioner while addressing the ceremony directed officials of education department to ensure immediate distribution of books among students in a transparent manner.

He also asked officials to ensure that no student was deprived of free textbooks, directing them to seek additional copies from the department if the current supply was insufficient.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe