Bajaur students get free textbooks

BAJAUR: Distribution of free textbooks among students of government educational institutions was launched here in Bajaur on Tuesday. The deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, inaugurated the ceremony at a government school in Civil Colony, Khar.

Officials of district administration and education department including deputy education officer Lawdan Shahid attended the ceremony, said a statement.

It stated that the principals, headmasters and head teachers of all public schools were also present at the ceremony to receive books for the students of their respective institutions.

The deputy education officer informed the ceremony that process of books distribution to the schools was being launched a day after completion of books dispatching to the education department from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board Peshawar, launched on February 26.

He said books would be distributed among all the 104,000 students (1st to 11th class) across the district’s public institutions after being handed over to school managements.

The ceremony was told that the education department has received most of the required books, while the remaining about 15 percent were expected within next few days.

The deputy commissioner while addressing the ceremony directed officials of education department to ensure immediate distribution of books among students in a transparent manner.

He also asked officials to ensure that no student was deprived of free textbooks, directing them to seek additional copies from the department if the current supply was insufficient.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026