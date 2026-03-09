E-Paper | March 09, 2026

England squad given priority for flight home, say SA cricketers

Published March 9, 2026
AHMEDABAD: South Africa players Quinton de Kock and David Miller have accused the Interna­tional Cricket Council (ICC) of leaving their team stran­ded as the ongoing Iran conflict disrupted flights, questioning how England could return home before them.

Thousands of commercial flights have been cancelled in countries across the Gulf due to the US-Israeli war against Iran, disrupting some of the world’s busiest transit hubs.

The West Indies, who were eliminated last weekend after their loss to India in the Twenty20 World Cup, have been waiting for days in Kolkata, while South Africa also remain stranded after their semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

England, who were eliminated after losing Thursday’s semi-final against India, departed Mumbai on a charter flight on Saturday.

“Funny @icc, we have heard not­hing! Meanwhile, England are lea­v­ing before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark. Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” de Kock posted on Instagram.

His team-mate Miller echoed the view.

“Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata,” he posted.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy joined the conversation and backed Miller.

“@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir,” Sammy wrote.

Former England captain Mich­ael Vaughan also questioned the discrepancy in treatment.

“That’s where the power is all wrong,” Vaughan wrote on X.

“All teams in this situation should be treated the same... just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count.”

The ICC did not respond immediately to Reuters’ request for comment.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

