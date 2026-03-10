PPP reps included in dist coordination committees

LAHORE: In what appears to be a goodwill gesture, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has included representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in district coordination committees (DCCs) formed in several districts of Punjab, issuing notifications for appointments.

According to the notifications, PPP leaders have been nominated as members of the committees in districts, including Kasur, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Mianwali.

PPP senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor has been appointed as a member of the Kasur DCC, while the party official Zaki Chaudhry has been included in the Sahiwal committee.

Similarly, Zubair Hamza Watta Khel has been nominated as a member of the Mianwali DCC, and Malik Hamid Nawaz has been appointed to the Sargodha committee. From Faisalabad,

Rai Shahjahan Kharral and Nawab Sher Waseer have also been notified as committee members.

In addition, Azhar Dial has been nominated to the Sialkot DCC, while Atif Raza Khan has been appointed to the committee in Toba Tek Singh. The DCCs primarily comprise PML-N ministers and members of the national and provincial assemblies, besides deputy commissioners (DC), district police officers (DPOs) concerned and representatives of various government departments.

According to the terms of reference (TORs), these committees will oversee the district development programme, help formulate the Annual Development Programme (ADP), and address complaints against the government departments. The committees will hold fortnightly meetings, and reports of each meeting will be submitted to the chief minister and the chief secretary for review.

