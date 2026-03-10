E-Paper | March 10, 2026

PPP reps included in dist coordination committees

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: In what appears to be a goodwill gesture, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has included representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in district coordination committees (DCCs) formed in several districts of Punjab, issuing notifications for appointments.

According to the notifications, PPP leaders have been nominated as members of the committees in districts, including Kasur, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Mianwali.

PPP senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor has been appointed as a member of the Kasur DCC, while the party official Zaki Chaudhry has been included in the Sahiwal committee.

Similarly, Zubair Hamza Watta Khel has been nominated as a member of the Mianwali DCC, and Malik Hamid Nawaz has been appointed to the Sargodha committee. From Faisalabad,

Rai Shahjahan Kharral and Nawab Sher Waseer have also been notified as committee members.

In addition, Azhar Dial has been nominated to the Sialkot DCC, while Atif Raza Khan has been appointed to the committee in Toba Tek Singh. The DCCs primarily comprise PML-N ministers and members of the national and provincial assemblies, besides deputy commissioners (DC), district police officers (DPOs) concerned and representatives of various government departments.

According to the terms of reference (TORs), these committees will oversee the district development programme, help formulate the Annual Development Programme (ADP), and address complaints against the government departments. The committees will hold fortnightly meetings, and reports of each meeting will be submitted to the chief minister and the chief secretary for review.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe