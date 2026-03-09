KP to implement fuel conservation measures for 2 months, cuts allowance for govt vehicles by 25pc

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to implement fuel-saving measures for a period of two months, cutting the allowance for official vehicles by 25 per cent amid the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

According to an official handout, the provincial cabinet met and approved the “Fuel Conservation and Responsible Governance Initiative”.

The statement quoted Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Shafi Jan as saying that the fuel conservation measures would be implemented for two months on the instructions of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

He said it was decided that the provincial government would continue to monitor the situation to see if the measures could be extended.

According to Jan, the provincial cabinet approved a 25pc reduction in the fuel allowance for government vehicles, which totalled a 50pc reduction as an earlier 25pc reduction had been in place since the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Jan added that the reduction would not apply to police, and rescue and law enforcement personnel.

It was also decided to introduce a “50pc work-from-home policy” for government departments, Jan said. He added that all government meetings would be conducted virtually.

He said that it was also proposed to keep educational institutions closed on Fridays every week and prioritise virtual learning.

The cabinet also decided to curtail the use of VIP protocol vehicles and helicopters, Jan said. He added that the government aimed to be frugal with its expenses and there would be a ban on unnecessary events and official dinners.

He further added that the government would continue to monitor the situation at the fuelling stations and “take strict action against hoarding”.

“Supply of diesel to farmers for wheat harvesting will be ensured,” Jan said, vowing that the government aimed to implement the policies to protect the economy “without burdening the people”.

The development comes a day after KP CM Afridi announced a subsidy for registered motorcycle riders across the province following an increase in petroleum prices.

Last week, the KP government also notified a set of fuel conservation measures. The finance department formally informed the departments and attached organisations that given the possible implications of the global fuel crisis, it has become necessary to immediately adopt “precautionary and conservation measures” to ensure the smooth functioning of government operations in the province.

It said that all offices should ensure judicious and economical use of petroleum products. “Fuel consumption should be restricted strictly to essential official duties, emergency response activities and unavoidable field operations,” it said.