From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Not tied to any bloc’

GUJRANWALA: Mr Liaquat Ali Khan emphasised here today [March 8] that Pakistan had an independent policy and its decisions on foreign policy were not influenced by any considerations except the maintenance of peace in the world. Addressing a large public meeting here … he said that the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy was establishment of friendly relations with all the countries of the world, fraternal relations with Muslim countries, supporting the foreign-yoked Muslim countries to attain their goal of political independence and co-operation with other countries… . The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was neither tied to the apron strings of Anglo-American bloc nor was a camp follower of the Communist bloc. It … had an absolutely independent foreign policy. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, according to the staff correspondent in Karachi,] The Executive Committee of the Motamar-i-Alam-i-Islami at an emergency meeting on Thursday [March 8] in Karachi condemned the “continuous tyranny and ruthless suppression of the popular will” by the French and appealed to the Muslim World to observe Friday, March 16, as “Morocco Day”.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026