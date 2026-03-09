E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Uncertainty, confusion

Published March 9, 2026
THERE has been a sense of global uncertainty and confusion related to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Senators in the Washington are no different than the ordinary man on the street trying to make sense of Donald Trump’s decision to start the latest war in a troubled region.

In a recent post on social media, US Senator Elizabeth Warren shared her concern with the public after she attended classified briefing. “It is so much worse than you thought,” she wrote. Warren highlighted that the conflict was an “illegal war … based on lies”, adding that the war was initiated without any imminent threat to the US.

The situation is not too different from what the world saw during the infamous military action by the US-led West in search of perceived weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), which have remained elusive to date. The whole narrative, as we know, was cooked up. It was all about regime change. This is precisely what the US wants to achieve in Iran at the moment.

Faraz Naseem
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

