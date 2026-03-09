Lahore Whites, Karachi Whites open National T20 Cup with victories

KARACHI Whites’ opener Abdullah Fazal plays a shot during the National T20 Cup match against Faisalabad at the Imran Khan Stadium.—Courtesy PCB

PESHAWAR: Farhan Yousuf and Abdullah Fazal starred to help Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites, respectively, open their National T20 Cup campaigns with wins at the Imran Khan Stadium on Saturday.

In the opening match of the tournament, Farhan hit an unbeaten half-century while Mohammad Akhlaq also scored a fifty as they lifted Lahore Whites from early troubles to chase down a 168-run target set by Peshawar.

The pair came together with Lahore reeling at 48-3 by the end of the powerplay and knitted an 80-run partnership off 47 deliveries to take their side close to victory.

After Akhlaq was dismissed for 58 off 46, having hitt eight fours and a six, Farhan remained unbeaten on 61 off 31 — the knock laced with five fours and four sixes. The incoming Mohammad Mohsin’s added 17 off nine, featuring two fours to take Lahore across the finish line with 18 balls to spare.

Earlier, Peshawar opener Yasir Khan scored 65 off 37 (four fours and five sixes) sharing a 44-run partnership with Abuzar Tariq and another 56-run alliance with Waqar Ahmed.

Peshawar, however, failed to build onto the right-hander’s effort, managing only 32 runs and losing six wickets in the last five overs of their innings as Lahore’s Aamir Jamal grabbed three wickets and Mohammad Rameez Jr returned figures of 2-24.

ABDULLAH DAZZLES

Later in the evening, Karachi Whites romped to an eight-wicket win with 17 balls to spare against Faisalabad while chasing 172 as Abdullah Fazal hit 76 not out.

The left-hander smashed three fours and five sixes, initially combining with Saim Ayub (33 off 25) for 63-run opening stand and provided the finishing blow with Khawaja Nafay at the other end.

With Nafay — who scored 48 off 20 (six fours and two sixes) — Abdullah added 86 off 35 for the third wicket.

Earlier, after putting Faisalabad in to bat first, Karachi Whites struck thrice inside the first four overs to spoil a good start by Faisalabad provided by Mohammad Faizan’s quick-fire 30 off 13, that featured four fours and two sixes before Saim struck to remove him in the third over.

Saim returned in ninth over to dent Faisalabad once again as he got rid of Mubasir Khan with Faisalabad reeling at 57-4.

Awais Zafar (81 off 53, six fours and three sixes) and Irfan Khan (36 off 23, four fours) then shared a 70-run alliance off 41 deliveries to power their side to 171, only for the brilliant batting show by the duo to go in vain.

