Eight booked, three arrested for kidnap, torture

SAHIWAL: Kameer Police registered a case against eight people and arrested three of them on charges of kidnapping a farmer, torturing him and uploading videos of the incident on social media.

Muhammad Yousaf, a farmer from Chak 120/9-L, had recently confronted one Amanullah over drug-dealing and immoral practices, which led to a conflict. On the day of the incident, Amanullah, accompanied by eight unidentified individuals, stormed Yousaf’s animal pond. They dragged him to Amanullah’southouse, tied him up with ropes and subjected him to severe torture while recording videos of the assault. These videos were later circulated on social media. Some villagers reportedly informed police via 15.

Kameer police officers rescued Yousaf and shifted him to hospital for treatment. All suspects succeeded in running away from the place.

District Police Officer (DPO) Usman Tipu took notice of the incident after viewing the videos and directed police action.On his directions, a case was registered against eight identified suspects – Arman Zia, Usman Zia, Khurram, Adnan Zia, Adeel Ali, Tanzeel, and Tariq – and ten unidentified accomplices. During raids, three suspects – Adnan Zia, Adeel Ali, and Zulfiqar – were arrested.

