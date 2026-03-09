Four die in two road crashes

KASUR: Four youths died in two different road accidents in the district on Sunday.

In the first incident, a bike carrying two riders identified as Saran Umar, 24, and Awais, 31, slipped while avoiding a donkey that suddenly appeared on the road near Bhatta Gorianwala, in the Saddar police station limits.

According to Rescue 1122, as a result, the two bikers hit suffered critical head injuries as they hit the footpath after falling from the bike.

They later succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital.

In another accident on Chunian by pass, according to Rescue 1122, Amir, 23 and Abubakar, 28, died on the spot while going from Chunian to Khunda Mor when their bike slipped and hit a roadside tree due to speeding.

The police shifted the bodies to the Chunian THQ Hospital for legal formalities and were separately looking into the matters.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026