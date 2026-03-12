Cop wounded as unidentified assailants hurl hand grenade at police post in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A cop was wounded after unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at a police post in Bajaur district’s Khar tehsil, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the attack occurred on Wednesday night when unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at a police post located near the Jinnah Bus Terminal, a major bus station, located around three kilometres from Khar, the headquarters of the district.

“One cop was slightly wounded in the attack which caused no damage to the post. Other personnel remained completely safe and secure,” Israr Khan, a spokesperson for the district police, told Dawn.

However, Khan noted that a portion of a nearby hotel was damaged in the incident. He stated that a team of police personnel rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported and launched a search for those involved.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Law enforcement personnel have increasingly come under attack in KP in recent weeks.

Last week, a police officer was martyred after unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police post in War Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

In February, four cops were martyred and two others were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire at a patrol party in Bajaur.

The same month, an additional station house officer was martyred after terrorists attacked a police station in the War Mamund tehsil.