E-Paper | March 12, 2026

India plans fresh incentives for phone production in boost for Apple, Samsung

Reuters Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 04:51pm
The newly launched iPhone 17 series are displayed at an Apple store in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2025. — Reuters/File
The newly launched iPhone 17 series are displayed at an Apple store in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2025. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

India is planning fresh incentives for local production of mobile phones after its flagship programme for the burgeoning sector expires this month, two sources said, in a boost for global firms like Apple and Samsung.

The South Asian nation’s intent to continue supporting the industry comes as it stands to lose tariff advantage over China for access to the United States, with US President Donald Trump’s fentanyl-related levy on Beijing invalidated in a court ruling.

Smartphone production is a key plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda to bolster domestic manufacturing. India aims to expand its electronics manufacturing to $500 billion by the fiscal year 2030.

The country produced nearly $60 billion worth of mobiles in the 2024-25 fiscal year, a 28-fold jump over a decade, government data shows. Mobile exports over the same period have risen to nearly in $21.70 billion, a 127-fold jump, making it India’s most exported product in 2025.

New Delhi is considering linking the new incentives to exports to further push globally competitive production, an Indian official said. It is likely to cover investments from April this year, the official added.

Previously, industry leaders like Apple and Samsung leaned on the nation’s production-linked incentive scheme, a nearly $21 billion programme designed to rival China’s factory might, which expires this month.

It helped Apple manufacture its most expensive and latest cellphone models in India, after having started with low-cost versions. Trump’s high tariffs on China also encouraged some production shift.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has held consultations with the industry on designing the scheme, an industry executive aware of the talks said.

The ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe