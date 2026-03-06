GB security site attackers to be tried in military courts

• Death toll from clashes in wake of Khamenei assassination reaches 20

• Cases over Gilgit, Skardu violence registered under anti-terrorism laws, says IGP

• Insists attacks were organised, carried out with planning; JIT formed

GILGIT: Suspects invo­lved in attacks on military installations in Gilgit-Baltistan would be tried in military courts, GB Inspector General of Police Dr Nasir Akbar Khan said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, he said that cases related to the recent violent incidents in Gilgit and Skardu following the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US and Israeli attacks on Iran had been registered under anti-terrorism laws.

The GB police chief said it was necessary to inform the public about the current situation after the recent violence in Skardu and Gilgit.

He said anti-Pakistan elements were attempting to create internal and external disruption, put pressure on security resources and provoke sentiments among the public that could damage unity and cohesion.

According to the IGP, recent incidents targeted security institutions, military installations, residences of police officers, educational institutions, offices of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) and IT centres.

He said the attacks appeared to have been carried out with planning and resources and could not have occurred spontaneously or with limited means.

“Religious scholars on both sides have clarified that the elements involved in these destructive activities have no connection with them. Some individuals crossed limits, were even armed and apparently carried out actions according to organised plans. Such elements must be isolated from society to maintain law, order and peace,” he said.

The IGP said a joint investigation team (JIT) had been formed, headed by two senior police officers — one each for Skardu and Gilgit — and investigations were underway. He said the facts would become clearer during the investigation, which he said “may take some time”.

He noted that until a direct connection bet­ween any individual or group and the crime was established, speculation would be inappropriate.

He explained that two types of properties had been affected: military installations, which fall under Pakistan’s military laws, and private or public property, which could fall under anti-terrorism provisions.

He clarified that cases related to attacks on military installations would be tried in military courts.

The GB police chief said investigations were ongoing and arrests would be made only after those responsible were fully identified. “Gilgit-Baltistan is a peaceful region and no one will be allowed to disturb its peace,” he added.

He thanked the people of Gilgit and Skardu for cooperating with the police and the administration in restoring normalcy and observing curfew restrictions.

He said the curfew in Gilgit had been lifted, although some areas had been declared sensitive and security would remain on high alert. He asked residents to carry identification cards while moving around.

The police chief added that curfew remained in place in Skardu, though timings were being adjusted to accommodate daily routines. Civil and military authorities were working together, in consultation with religious scholars and community leaders, to ensure that normal life and business activities continued.

The IGP warned that threat alerts suggested Pakistan’s enemies might attempt disruptive activities in the country, adding that the coming days were important as some elements had openly threatened such actions. Security checks at entry and exit points of Gilgit-Baltistan had been tightened, he added.

Regarding casualties, he said the death toll had reached 20.

Ten people, including three security personnel, lost their lives in protest clashes in Skardu, while another 10 people were killed in Gilgit near the UN office.

More than 25 people were injured in Skardu and about 13 in Gilgit, some with minor injuries. Police and military personnel were also among the injured, including a DSP in Skardu and an SHO in Gilgit.

The IGP said the figures were based on preliminary information and a final report would be issued after investigations were completed.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026