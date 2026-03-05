Govt slams Opp boycott of security briefing

• Pakistan will neither jump into war, nor side with any bloc, minister tells NA

• Over 8,000 lives lost to terror since 2022, lawmakers informed

• House told Afghan regime spurned Islamabad offer to fund TTP resettlement

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday criticised the opposition for boycotting a key national security briefing and urged it to revisit its stance on issues linked to the country’s security challenges.

Winding up discussion on the evolving regional situation in the National Assembly, Parlia­men­tary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the opposition should show seriousness on issues of national interest.

He said political differences aside, this was the time to send across a message of complete unity in Pakistan on matters of national interest.

The minister said the session was organised neither to pro-mote the agenda of any political party nor to benefit anyone individually.

He said the government valued input from all political parties, including those from the opposition, in shaping the country’s future policies amid the prevailing regional situation.

Mr Chaudhry said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the opposition to an important briefing regarding Afgha­n­istan, Iran, the Gulf countries and the overall regional situation, but regretted that it did not attend the briefing held at the PM’s House.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch gave a detailed briefing to parliamentarians and the country’s political leadership. He added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others gave valuable input as well.

He assured the House that political leaders’ input would be incorporated into the formulation of future policies. He said Pakistan was making efforts for de-escalation in the region following attacks on Iran and that it would neither jump into the war nor put weight behind any side. “We are also concerned over attacks on the Gulf states and desire immediate de-escalation,” he said.

Talking about Operation Ghazab lil Haq, the minister said Pakistani forces had launched a decisive operation against the Afghan Taliban which would continue till achieving all objectives, including making the country’s border safe, stopping infiltration from Afghanistan and preventing attacks on the civilian population.

He said Mr Dar had visited Afghanistan three times since the Taliban came into power but to no avail. Since 2022, over 8,000 civilians and personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies had been martyred as a result of terror activities originating from Afghanistan.

‘TTP resettlement’

He said the government, during talks with the Afghan Taliban in Doha, had expressed its willingness to give Rs10 billion to facilitate resettlement of terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Paki­stan away from the Pak-Afghan border, but they refused to offer any guarantee that they would not return to the border.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan strongly condemned the attack on Iran. Without naming US President Donald Trump, he said a person who murdered a great Muslim leader could never be a messenger of peace. “I will also ask Afghanistan not to play in the hands of India,” he added.

PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi alleged that Pakistan’s policy towards Iran clashed with the public’s opinion.

JUI-F parliamentarian Naeema Kishwar asked the government to play a wise role in the present situation and try to find a peaceful solution.

MQM’s parliamentary leader Farooq Sattar said PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir could also talk to the US leadership on the issue.

He said a proposal was floated at the in-camera meeting chaired by the premier that a joint sitting of parliament be convened so that those who could not get the opportunity might also express their views.

The MQM parliamentarians walked out of the proceedings after Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah refused to give extra time to Mr Sattar to express his views.

PPP’s Shahida Rehman said the dream of Israel for regime change in Iran could not be materialised.

PML-N parliamentarian Shaikh Aftab Ahmad said Pakistan, while playing a leading role among Muslim countries, was making efforts for a permanent ceasefire. He expressed grief over the assassination of the Iranian supreme leader, other leaders and civilians.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026