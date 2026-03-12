Opposition slams strikes on Iran, backs Tehran’s right to self-defence

ISLAMABAD: The opposition’s joint parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday condemned US-Israel attacks on Iran and said that Tehran has every right to self-defence.

The meeting urged Muslim countries not to allow their territories, airspace or resources to be used against any other country under external pressure.

The participants also demanded the release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting, chaired by Teh-reek-i-Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, was held at the Parliament House and attended by Raja Nasir Abbas, Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja and Ali Zafar, among others.

Demands Imran’s release through due judicial process, expresses concern over his health condition in jail

They discussed national security, regional situation and sentiments of the people, and unanimously adopted a resolution.

According to the draft resolution, the meeting expressed deep concern over the alarming regional situation and condemned the atta­cks carried out by the United Sta­tes and Israel against Iran, terming them a violation of international law and sovereignty of a state.

They pointed out that every sovereign state had the right to self-defence and urged Muslim countries not to allow their territories, airspace or resources to be used against any other country under external pressure.

The meeting also paid tribute to the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, and others, expressing deep grief and sorrow over their deaths. It also strongly condemned all incidents targeting civilian populations.

In light of Article 40 of the Constitution, the meeting stressed that Pakistan should play its role in promoting brotherly relations among Muslim states and strengthening Ummah unity, while prioritising diplomacy, dialogue and peaceful solutions to reduce tensions in the region.

The meeting congratulated Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on assuming leadership of Iran and expressed hope that under his leadership Iran would move forward with greater strength towards internal stability, development and national unity.

It urged the government and the international community to take immediate diplomatic measures to ensure a ceasefire, reduce tensions and pursue peaceful resolution of conflicts.

In light of the changing regional situation, the government should take Parliament and the opposition into confidence regarding Pakistan’s defence agreements and policy decisions so that matters related to national security could be decided through national consensus, they demanded.

The meeting also expressed concern over rising tensions with Afghanistan and urged both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through diplomatic channels, ensuring the protection of civilians’ lives and property.

Referring to the cases against the former premier, the opposition demanded that the cases should be dismissed through due judicial process.

The participants in the meeting also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of the PTI founder in Adiala jail.

They claimed Mr Khan had not been provided adequate medical facilities in prison, which had resulted in his transfer to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences twice within a short period for treatment and follow-up care.

It was stated that the hospital lacked a retina specialist and therefore he should be shifted to Shifa International Hospital.

