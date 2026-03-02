Kuwait shoots down US jets in friendly-fire incident, US Centcom says

Kuwait’s air defences mistakenly shot down three US F-15 fighter jets during active combat on Monday, US Central Command (Centcom) said on Monday, describing it as an apparent friendly-fire incident during the conflict with Iran.

All six crew members ejected from the aircraft safely were recovered and are in stable condition, Centcom said.

“During active combat - that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences,” Centcom said.

It said that Kuwait had acknowledged the incident and that an investigation was underway.

Video images showed a US warplane falling out of the sky over Kuwait early on Monday, while a person could be seen parachuting. The location was verified by Reuters as filmed in the Al Jahra area of Kuwait.

In a separate incident, smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the US Embassy compound in Kuwait City, and fire trucks and ambulances were in the area, a witness told Reuters.

There were no responses to requests for comment on the embassy incident from the US Embassy in Kuwait or from the US State Department.

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones earlier on Monday, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s state media earlier cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying Iranian armed forces hit a US plane that crashed in Kuwait.

Online video verified by Reuters as being taken in the Al Jahra area of Kuwait showed a military aircraft falling from the sky and a person parachuting in the same shot.

Falling debris injures workers

Two workers were slightly injured by falling debris at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, Kuwait’s National Petroleum Company said.

The US Embassy in Kuwait warned US citizens that there was a continuing threat of missile and drone attacks in the country and urged citizens not to come to the embassy. It advised people to shelter in place, remain on the lowest floor of their residence away from windows and not go outside.

No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defences intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defence as saying.

A series of loud blasts was heard on Monday morning in Dubai and the Qatari capital of Doha, according to Reuters witnesses. Loud bangs and sirens were heard earlier in Kuwait, according to Reuters witnesses.

Tehran said it would target US bases in the region after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.