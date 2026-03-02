Over 750 Afghan nationals arrested in Balochistan

QUETTA: Police have arrested over 750 Afghan nationals residing illegally in different areas of the provincial capital during a crackdown, officials said on Saturday.

Reports had suggested that a large numbers of Afghan nationals were living in the city without legal documentation and had not returned to their country despite government directives.

Officials said the authorities took serious notice of these reports, following which Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta Imran Shoukat directed the SSP operations to launch a drive against Afghan nationals residing illegally in Quetta.

Police teams, headed by SSP Operations Asif Khan, carried out a major crackdown across the provincial capital and arrested more than 750 Afghan nationals residing illegally in the city.

Crackdown conducted in line with federal govt’s policy amid tense situation with Afghanistan

Police officials said the operation was conducted in line with the federal government’s decision and in view of the tense situation with Afghanistan.

Police teams conducted raids in various parts of Quetta and its adjoining areas, targeting Afghan nationals allegedly residing and conducting business without proper legal documentation.

These arrested individuals were taken into custody and later handed over to the offices of the Director General Levies and the Deputy Commissioner for further action.

Police sources said the detained individuals would be repatriated to Afghanistan. Authorities further confirmed that operations against undocumented Afghan nationals will continue.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026