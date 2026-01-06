Procurement of JF-17 aircraft comes under discussion during meeting between air chief, Bangladeshi counterpart

Pakistan and Bangladesh’s air chiefs held detailed discussions on the “potential procurement” of JF-17 Thunder aircraft, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter was jointly developed by China and Pakistan. The fighter has proved its combat capabilities during two military conflicts with India in 2019 and 2025.

The press release issued by ISPR said Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu in Islamabad.

The Bangladeshi air chief led a high-level defence delegation during the visit, it said.

“The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements,” it said.

According to the press release, the visiting air chief was accorded a guard of honour.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart on PAF’s recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialised courses across PAF institutions, it said.

“He also assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem,” it added.

“The Bangladeshi air chief praised PAF’s combat record and expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for Bangladesh Air Force’s aging fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance,” the statement said.

“Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft,” it said, adding that the delegation also visited key PAF facilities.

“The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership,” it added.