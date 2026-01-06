E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Procurement of JF-17 aircraft comes under discussion during meeting between air chief, Bangladeshi counterpart

News Desk Published
Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan (left) calls on Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on January 6. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan (left) calls on Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on January 6. — Photo courtesy ISPR
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Pakistan and Bangladesh’s air chiefs held detailed discussions on the “potential procurement” of JF-17 Thunder aircraft, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter was jointly developed by China and Pakistan. The fighter has proved its combat capabilities during two military conflicts with India in 2019 and 2025.

The press release issued by ISPR said Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu in Islamabad.

The Bangladeshi air chief led a high-level defence delegation during the visit, it said.

“The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements,” it said.

According to the press release, the visiting air chief was accorded a guard of honour.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart on PAF’s recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialised courses across PAF institutions, it said.

“He also assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem,” it added.

“The Bangladeshi air chief praised PAF’s combat record and expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for Bangladesh Air Force’s aging fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance,” the statement said.

“Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft,” it said, adding that the delegation also visited key PAF facilities.

“The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership,” it added.

Pakistan

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M. Saeed
Jan 06, 2026 02:02pm
Return of the real brotherhood!
Recommend 0
Baber
Jan 06, 2026 02:37pm
Among many bad decisions the current lot in charge has done to damage democracy, one of the thing that done correctly in terms of approach is the positive support provided to our Bangladeshi brother
Recommend 0
Brad
Jan 06, 2026 04:50pm
Any potential deal pertaining to military equipment must be kept under the wraps until delivered.
Recommend 0
J Khan
Jan 06, 2026 04:59pm
One cannot miss the symbolism of Mr Jinnah's photo flanked by both Air Marshals with very similar profiles and uniforms. Reminds one of what we could have been at our full strength as per Mr Jinnah's vision.
Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 06, 2026 04:59pm
Pakistan should do all to reinforce the national security of Bangladesh against any external risk.
Recommend 0
Jabbar Alvi
Jan 06, 2026 05:56pm
Good news and beneficial for both the countries.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2026 06:13pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Recommend 0
Dr. Farid Ullah Khan
Jan 06, 2026 06:30pm
Long lost family is coming together and enemies are jealous.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jan 06, 2026 06:48pm
It is a Chinese-made aircraft, produced in Chinese factories. Which part of it is Pakistani, I fail to see.
Recommend 0
Proud Patriot
Jan 06, 2026 07:55pm
Pakistan on the rise!
Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 06, 2026 08:01pm
Strength lies in mutual understanding and harmony.
Recommend 0
Hawk
Jan 06, 2026 08:51pm
Pak will cooperate its brother in all fields.
Recommend 0
MONIR HOSSAIN
Jan 06, 2026 08:57pm
This is very good news for us. Although this news will put a bolt of worry on the foreheads of Indian brokers.
Recommend 0
Noman
Jan 06, 2026 09:41pm
It's really heartening to see the two brotherly countries are moving forward while forgetting the bitter last.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 06, 2026 10:14pm
Pakistan has a natural ability for weapons and warcraft based on our past 1200 years history in the sub continent, I think we found our calling and will likely become a major weapons manufacturer in the very near future.
Recommend 0
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 07, 2026 01:02am
@Baber, Perhaps, Bangladesh took the first step towards friendship ?
Recommend 0
Vellala Oli
Jan 07, 2026 06:58am
The air chiefs discussion on the “potential procurement” of JF-17 Thunder aircraft is gigantic. The TN contract should not have fine lines!
Recommend 0
Pak Munday Maga
Jan 08, 2026 12:41pm
Bangladesh will buy jf17
Recommend 0

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